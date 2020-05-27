Dan Ray Varner Dan Ray Varner transitioned into the next stage of his spiritual journey on May 23 at his home in Douglassville. He was the loving husband of Mary Sharon McGinley and devoted father to sons Joshua, Matthew, and Simon. Also surviving are his grandchildren Tyler and Isabella and brother David. He was a carpenter, musician, emissary of Light, master of peace, and friend to all. His good deeds are too numerous to mention here. Please add your “Dan story” at The Stories of Dan Varner on facebook. To honor Dan’s life, do as he did. Take time to listen, to be still, to give of yourself to a friend and to a stranger… And sing a song. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.