Dana W. Lee, 66, of Reading, Pa., passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was surrounded by love and music as he left this plane. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of John Lee and Cathedral Tillery, who was known to her friends and loved ones as Terri Norman. Dana was a graduate of Reading High School and also attended Kutztown University. He was employed by the Reading School District, where he loved his time working as a special education aide. He is survived by his three children: Liza K. Lee, wife of Bruce Benedict, NYC; Zachary C. Lee, Reading; Braxton Z. Lee, Reading. He is also survived by his five siblings: Darlynn Lee, Deborah Bacone, Dion Lee, Lorre' Norman and Donald Norman Jr.; and ex-wife, and the mother of his two eldest children, Donna Steed, Reading. Dana loved music, art, reading, sports cars and watching movies. His two favorite places were NYC and Paris. He will be missed most for his wit, his childlike wonder, his vast knowledge of all things related to music and the arts, his impish and beautiful smile and his infectious laugh. A private memorial service will be in Philadelphia for family and close friends.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019