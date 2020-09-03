1/1
Dane Christopher Birmingham
Dane Christopher Birmingham Dane Christopher Birmingham, 30, passed away August 31, 2020, in his Spring Township residence. Born in Wichita-Falls, TX, he was the son of Dwayne Birmingham, Hereford and Tammy (Searfoss) Birmingham and stepfather, “Whitey” Bauman, West Lawn. He was a 2008 graduate of Wilson High School and attended BCTC where he earned a machinist certificate. Dane was employed by U.S. Axle Inc., Pottstown. Dane loved the great outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, the mountains, cars, motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends. He was a warm, caring, selfless person with a great sense of humor who will be sincerely missed by all. In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is survived by his sister, Jenna Birmingham, Birdsboro and his maternal grandparents, Pete and Judy Miller, Sinking Spring and Penny Searfoss, Gilbertsville. Also surviving are his brotherhood friends: Justin, Billy, Ryan, Cody and Kyle and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Searfoss and paternal grandparents, Joe and Joan Birmingham. A Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
