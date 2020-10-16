1/1
Danice J. Bitting
Danice J. Bitting Danice J. Bitting (Rapp) of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Verna I. Rapp. Danice was a 1950 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and attended West Chester College. She was a life long member of Christ Church, United Church of Christ in Temple where she sang in the choir, attended Sunday School and was a member of the Dramatic Society and Women’s Guild. Danice was also a piano teacher and a member of the Reading Symphony Orchestra League. Danice is survived by her daughter, Valerie B. Piloto, wife of George T., and their son, Gregory G. Piloto of North Carolina and her son, Timothy C. Bitting of Muhlenberg Township. Danice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carroll H. Bitting with whom she shared fifty nine years of marriage at his time of passing in 2013. Danice loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed by her family. A Viewing will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9:00 am – 10:00 am with services beginning at 10:00 am at Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple PA, 19560. Interment will be private. All guests must wear a face mask as well as maintain social distancing. Rev. Dr. Harry Serio will be officiating the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Danice’s name may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598. or Reading Musical Foundation P. O. Box 14835, Reading, PA 19612. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

