Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
National Cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap
Daniel R. Capozello, 96 of 1306 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, Pennsylvania passed away November 9, 2019 at the Mifflin Center at Shillington. He was the son of the late John J. Capozello Sr and Anna Rose (Maimone) Capozello. He was a graduate of Reading High School and a US Army veteran. He was the former owner and president of the Capozello Printing Company for over 55 years. He is survived by one cousin, Peter Capozello of Mohnton. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Helen M. Capozello , Mary A. Capozello and a brother John G. Capozello Jr. Ser vices with military honors will be in the National Cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For on line condolences please visit www.mharrisfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
