|
Daniel J. Cech, 68, of Mohnton, and
formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was the husband of Debra R. (Long) Cech. He was the son of the late Richard Cech and Nancy (Reid) Cech of Ft. Collins, Colo. Dan received his bachelor's degree from Beloit
College and his master's degree from Penn State
University. Dan took pride in his career as a workshop
facilitator for the Pennsylvania CareerLink of Berks
County. He was an active member of the local community having previously served as a coach, president and board member for the Mt. Penn Soccer Club and a long-standing soccer and basketball referee in Berks County.
In addition to his mother and wife, Dan is survived by three daughters: Emily A. Cech, of Manhattan, N.Y.; Megan E., wife of Matthew Fenlon, Annapolis, Md.; and Amanda L. Cech, of Baltimore, Md.; and mother-in-law, Jane Long. He is also survived by one brother, Michael, husband of Carol; three sisters: Barbara, wife of Ron Noblet; Margaret Cech, wife of Owen Unangst; Joanne Cech; and two nephews, Matt and Ryan Unangst.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on
Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is
private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made online or via mail to Inc., P.O. Box
15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or The Chesapeake Bay
Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.