Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:30 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
Daniel L. Devore, 64, of Temple, passed away February 21, 2020 at 1:15 a.m. at Topton Lutheran Home, where he was guest since February 5. He was the loving husband of Cynthia A. (Howe) Devore. Born in Essex, MD he was a son of the late George E. and Clara Lillian (Porter) Devore. A graduate of Kenwood High School, Baltimore, MD, he faithfully served his country for over 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. He attained the rank of Life with the Boy Scouts of America. His career started as a truck driver with Mars Super Markets from 1970-1985, a computer service technician from 1985-1990, Medical Waste Services, Waste Management/Stericycle from 1990-2007, Boscov’s, Dalton and lastly at Penn Tank Lines retiring September 2016. Surviving is addition to his wife is 2 children–Lauren E. Devore and Brian E. Devore, both of Maryland, step-son–Edwin M. Livingood II, of Temple, brother–Barry R. husband of Patty Devore of Baltimore, MD, his half-brother–Marshall A. Smith of Maryland, and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. His Prayer Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please remember Daniel by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
