Daniel C. Dietrich, age 72, of Leesport, passed away on August 5, 2019, in Reading Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in West Reading, the son of the late Daniel K. Dietrich and Helen E. (Stein) Dietrich.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as truck driver for R. W. Eaken, Leesport, for 30 years and Fromm Electric,
Reading, for four years retiring in 2005. Daniel was a
member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Molltown. He was a very active member serving as a
member of the cemetery board and a former deacon.
He was very active and involved with his grandchildren and always looked forward to being with his family. Dan loved classic cars, Farmall tractors for field work and John Deere tractors for lawn work.
He is survived by his children: Stephen D. Dietrich and wife, Heather (Hilbert) Dietrich, of Fleetwood; Stephanie L. (Dietrich) and husband, Jason Kunkel, of Bailey, Colo.; and Stacia A. (Dietrich) and husband, Donald Rentschler Jr., of Mohrsville. Also grandchildren: Bryce G. Kunkel, Aidan K. Dietrich, Emma C. Dietrich and Sebastian D. Rentschler.
A viewing will be held Friday morning, August 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter's
Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Daniel's name to St. Peter's United Church of Christ.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019