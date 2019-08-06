Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
219 Maidencreek Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Dietrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Dietrich Obituary

Daniel C. Dietrich, age 72, of Leesport, passed away on August 5, 2019, in Reading Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in West Reading, the son of the late Daniel K. Dietrich and Helen E. (Stein) Dietrich.

He was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as truck driver for R. W. Eaken, Leesport, for 30 years and Fromm Electric,

Reading, for four years retiring in 2005. Daniel was a

member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Molltown. He was a very active member serving as a

member of the cemetery board and a former deacon.

He was very active and involved with his grandchildren and always looked forward to being with his family. Dan loved classic cars, Farmall tractors for field work and John Deere tractors for lawn work.

He is survived by his children: Stephen D. Dietrich and wife, Heather (Hilbert) Dietrich, of Fleetwood; Stephanie L. (Dietrich) and husband, Jason Kunkel, of Bailey, Colo.; and Stacia A. (Dietrich) and husband, Donald Rentschler Jr., of Mohrsville. Also grandchildren: Bryce G. Kunkel, Aidan K. Dietrich, Emma C. Dietrich and Sebastian D. Rentschler.

A viewing will be held Friday morning, August 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter's

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Daniel's name to St. Peter's United Church of Christ.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now