Daniel Eshbach

Daniel R. Eshbach, 78, of Womelsdorf, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Audrey J. (Bagenstose) Eshbach, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage on June 16th. Daniel, a son of the late Lloyd A. and Helen (Richards) Eshbach, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael R. Eshbach, husband of Mary Beth, Sinking Spring, and Eric C. Eshbach, husband of Suzanne, Wernersville; and three grandchildren, Megan, wife of Michael Gliozzi, Matthew Eshbach, husband of Lizzie, and Nicholas Eshbach. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Eshbach. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville, where he was a past member of the council. He was also involved, in the past in the Jaycees, and was a past Cub Scouts Master. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. We respectfully request that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
