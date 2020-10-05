Daniel Frederick Daniel Frederick, 72, of Sinking Spring, passed away October 1, 2020 at his residence in Cumru Township. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late J. Mark and Sarah (Jones) Frederick. Daniel’s loving wife of 47 years was Terry (Harden) Frederick. Daniel grew up on a farm and became a lifelong truck driver. He worked for E & F Trucking most recently for 32 years before retiring. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the 1-W service for 2 years. Daniel was respected and loved in his community and will be greatly missed by all. As a follower of Jesus, Daniel lived his faith by showing grace, giving love, and sacrificing for those around him. Work was important to him and he instilled his work ethic in his children and grand-children. Daniel was happiest in the chaos of his family surrounding him at every opportunity. In addition to his wife Terry, Daniel is survived by his children; Jena Frederick, wife of Oliver Moe of Shillington, Elizabeth Frederick, of Orlando, FL, Daniel Frederick II, husband of Jenna of Adamstown, Jonathan Frederick, husband of Maria of Lancaster City, Annette Hobwood, wife of Mark of Leola, and Carrie Good, wife of Sheldon of Temple. He is also survived by his adult grandchildren, Yakira and Jaymes Sudler, 19 additional grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as siblings; J.Mark Frederick of Souderton, Ruth Bowman of New Holland, and Sarah Stauffer of Mertztown. Daniel is preceded in death by his sisters, Rhoda Weisman and Mary Frederick. Funeral Service will be held at Bowmansville Mennonite Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:15 pm. Pastor Phil Horning will officiate, and Pastor Steve Musselman will bring the message. Interment will follow at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery. The Family expects this to be mostly private, but Daniel would never turn away anyone who felt they should be there. Family will receive family and friends Friday, October 9, 2020 in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Bowmansville Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Gehman Mennonite Church indicating Daniel Frederick Memorial Fund. Funds will be contributed to a Charity Dan held dear to his heart. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.