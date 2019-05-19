Daniel Thomas "Danny" Gibson, 68, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Penn State Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Daniel was born on May 28, 1950, in

Chicago, Ill., to Warren J. Gibson Jr. and Dorothy E. Smith. He attended Reading

Senior High School. He worked at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation and F.M. Brown's and Sons as a custodian. Daniel was a drum player for the local band "Urban

Renewal" and remembered for his performance on "The Chief Halftown Show." In Danny's down time, he enjoyed martial arts and playing basketball.

Daniel is survived by four sisters: Sarah Ann (Gibson) Stewart (Jeremiah J.), Cheryl E. Gibson, Anna E. Gibson, and Roberta E. "Bunny" Gibson, all of Reading. Three brothers: James L. Gibson (Jean), Barry L. Gibson, both of Reading, and Warren J. Mayo, of Harrisburg.

Services will be Sunday at 7:00 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, with the Reverend Frank McCracken presiding. Viewing will be at 6:00 p.m.



