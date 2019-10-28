|
Daniel C. Hannahoe, 68, of Exeter Twp., passed October 27, 2019, in Reading Hospital & Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Yetto) Hannahoe, with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Cyril T. and Evelyn (MacLean) Hannahoe. Daniel was a 1968 graduate of Exeter High School, where he was a member of the undefeated Inter-County League Champion football team. He also was a 1973 graduate of Salem College, W.V., where he received his B.A. in social work. In 1981, alongside his brother, they were co-founders of Hannahoe Painting Inc. Daniel loved spending many summers in Cape May with his loving wife. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his daughter, Cathy A., wife of Douglas Wolfskill, Robesonia. He is also survived by his brother, Timothy M., husband of Karen Hannahoe, Birdsboro; two grandsons, Calen R., husband of Annie Wolfskill; and Mason J. Wolfskill; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends and family, who loved him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in honor of Daniel can be made to St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Reading, PA 19607, or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019