Daniel L. Hornberger Daniel L. Hornberger, 57, of Riverview Park departed this earth on Thursday, November 5, 2020. His family’s hearts are forever broken. Ginny, his wife of 30 years, was the love of his life, his best friend, and his biggest supporter. He was so proud of his children, Elizabeth, JeanLouise, and Thomas, who loved and cherished every moment with him. And of course, Dan loved and enjoyed (and was adored by) his dogs, Milo and Frankie. Dan was the father and husband everyone would want - patient, giving, funny, supportive, and loving. He had a goofy, sarcastic sense of humor and giant, heart-warming smile. And he allowed his wife and his children to achieve their dreams, always putting them first - he was the grammar expert when it came to editing homework and papers, drove to and from sports practices and tournaments (in his Smart car) always eager to watch his children compete, and gave life lessons that will carry his family through the remainder of their lives. Dan will be remembered for his huge heart and willingness to always help another person. His talents and hobbies were endless: filmmaker, podcaster, editor, writer, storyteller, disc golfer, hockey player, tennis player, teacher, coach, advocate for a cause, and a true friend. He produced five documentaries: Twists and Turns, Rink Rats, Standardized, Death takes a Deuce, and Red Lines to Treasure Hunts. He produced a disc golf podcast, Breaking Chains, which just reached 10,000 listens. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School, Temple University, and Lehigh University. He worked as a proud Zamboni driver at the Penn Ice Rink, a film producer at the United States Tennis Association, a teacher and boys and girls tennis coach at SV, and a basketball coach at Muhlenberg Middle School. He was a die-hard Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Flyers fan. He touched so many lives, and he will live on in the stories and memories of others. Dan is survived by his wife, Ginny, and his three children, Elizabeth, JeanLouise and Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Virginia. He is also survived by his two sisters, Diane and Laurel. Please share a memory, picture, or story of Dan for his family, loved ones, and friends at this following site, https://www.forevermissed.com/daniel-hornberger
