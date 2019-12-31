|
Daniel Lynn, 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on December 29, 2019, after a short, but valiantly fought, battle with MDS. He was the husband of Lisabeth (Reber) Lynn and son of the late Alfred and Hilda (Brenndorfer) Lynn. Daniel graduated from Hamburg Area High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for many years until a serious injury forced him to retire. Daniel enjoyed golfing and taking care of his yard. He was a true patriot and a good friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Lisabeth; sons, Daniel Jr. and Nathan Lynn; daughter, Nikke (Lynn) Womack; stepdaughter, Amber (Adam) Yeagley; brothers: Robert, Jeffrey and Mark Lynn; sisters: Jeanette (Lynn) Noll, Connie (Lynn) Edwards and Jeanann (Lynn) Roman. There are 11 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and, of course, his beloved dog, Taz. Daniel will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Burial and memorial service to be scheduled at the convenience of the family and announced at a later date. www.berkscremations.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020