Daniel M. Noecker, Sr., 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Fidler) Noecker, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage on Feb. 18th. Daniel, a son of the late William M. and Cora (Yeich) Noecker, was born in Auburn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children, Darlene M., wife of Michael Keeney, Red Lion, Brenda L., wife of Robert Wesner, Pine Grove, Daniel M. Noecker, Jr., husband of Marie, Schuylkill Haven, Wanda A., wife of Marvin Marks, Montrose, CO, Karen S., wife of Arlyn Litfin, Ault, CO, Sharon G. Beck, Belgrade, MO, John W. Noecker, husband of Lisa J., Myerstown, Tim D. Noecker, husband of Valerie, McClave, CO, Teresa A. Readinger, Lititz, Denise A., wife of Brent Longenecker, Bernville, and David L. Noecker, husband of Barb, Lebanon; 51 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Bartlet, Schuylkill Haven. He was preceded in death by five brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was a member of Dunkard Brethren Church, Bethel. He was an Army Veteran, having served in Germany. Daniel retired in 1995 from George H. Longenecker, as a carpenter. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 7th, at Dunkard Brethren Church, 5450 4 Point Rd., Bethel. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00AM, Tuesday, and also the night before from 5-8:00 PM, Monday, at the church. Burial will be in Dunkard Brethren Church Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020