Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Dunkard Brethren Church
5450 4 Point Rd.
Bethel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Noecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Noecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. Noecker Obituary
Daniel M. Noecker, Sr., 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Fidler) Noecker, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage on Feb. 18th. Daniel, a son of the late William M. and Cora (Yeich) Noecker, was born in Auburn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children, Darlene M., wife of Michael Keeney, Red Lion, Brenda L., wife of Robert Wesner, Pine Grove, Daniel M. Noecker, Jr., husband of Marie, Schuylkill Haven, Wanda A., wife of Marvin Marks, Montrose, CO, Karen S., wife of Arlyn Litfin, Ault, CO, Sharon G. Beck, Belgrade, MO, John W. Noecker, husband of Lisa J., Myerstown, Tim D. Noecker, husband of Valerie, McClave, CO, Teresa A. Readinger, Lititz, Denise A., wife of Brent Longenecker, Bernville, and David L. Noecker, husband of Barb, Lebanon; 51 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Bartlet, Schuylkill Haven. He was preceded in death by five brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was a member of Dunkard Brethren Church, Bethel. He was an Army Veteran, having served in Germany. Daniel retired in 1995 from George H. Longenecker, as a carpenter. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 7th, at Dunkard Brethren Church, 5450 4 Point Rd., Bethel. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00AM, Tuesday, and also the night before from 5-8:00 PM, Monday, at the church. Burial will be in Dunkard Brethren Church Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -