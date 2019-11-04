|
Daniel S. Osborne, 71, passed away at home November 2, 2019. Daniel was the husband of the late Susan A. (Barshinger) Osborne. Born in Reading on July 10, 1948, he was the son of the late Orville A. Osborne and Marie (Jucker) Zerbe Osborne. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn “Cookie” (Osborne) Kemp. Daniel is survived by his son, Matthew S. Osborne, husband of Traci (DeLong) Osborne; two precious granddaughters, Abby and Emma of Bowers; his brother, Jeff Zerbe, Mohnton; and his brother-in-law, Barry Kemp, Exeter. Daniel loved to hunt, fish and boat around the local area. He was employed as a transit driver for BARTA for fifteen years prior to his retirement and was well-liked for his sense of humor. Daniel was a talented writer of children’s poems, including a self-published book entitled Color-Me-Zoo and Other Children’s Poems. One of his favorites was: Rain Rain sings a song of sorrow that all have come to know. It’s never quite as pretty as a field of fallen snow. Although rain has its purpose and I will tell you this…. God made the rain for flowers, rain the flowers kiss. Daniel lived most of his life in Berks County except for twenty-three years spent in Schuylkill County, where he enjoyed watching for bears, wild turkeys and other wild life. He died quietly at the home of his long-time companion, Joyce C. Mauchline, Brecknock Township, Berks County. A visitation will be held at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street Fleetwood, PA, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., followed by a service. Inurnment will be private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The at Conquer Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019