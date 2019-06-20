Daniel Leroy Oswald, 80, of Richland, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of Jean May (Lutz) Oswald, with whom he would have shared 60 years of marriage on June 20th.

Daniel, a son of the late Claude and Florence (Frederick) Oswald, was born in Kutztown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter,

Carole, wife of Leon Peiffer, Newmanstown; three sons: David Oswald, Marion Twp., Dale Oswald, husband of Sherri, Richland, and Daryl Oswald, Marion Twp.; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christal Ann Bressler; a sister, Evelyn Fink; and a brother, Donald C.

Oswald.

He worked for Textile, later Rockwell and Geise, retiring after 42 years.

He loved going to his hunting cabin. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing, watching WWE wrestling, NASCAR and going to watch motor racing. He also loved working on cars.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside

service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22nd, at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, 27 Longs Church Lane, Stouchsburg. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling

arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



