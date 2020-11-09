Daniel P. Pettinato Daniel P. Pettinato, 94, of Reading passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the care of Berks Heim. He resided with his wife of 60 years, Barbara A. (Boone), in the Arlington Street home where he grew up. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carl and Anna (Pepe) Pettinato. Dan served his country in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from Penn State with his Bachelor’s degree. He retired in 1988 as a Superintendent after 25 years with the Postal Service of Reading. In addition to his loving wife, Barb, Dan is survived by his sons, Carl D. Sr., Nicholas C., Daniel P. Jr., and Randall, his nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Daniel’s church, Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd, Temple, PA 19560. Honoring Dan’s final wishes, there are no services. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
