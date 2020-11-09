1/
Daniel P. Pettinato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel P. Pettinato Daniel P. Pettinato, 94, of Reading passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the care of Berks Heim. He resided with his wife of 60 years, Barbara A. (Boone), in the Arlington Street home where he grew up. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carl and Anna (Pepe) Pettinato. Dan served his country in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from Penn State with his Bachelor’s degree. He retired in 1988 as a Superintendent after 25 years with the Postal Service of Reading. In addition to his loving wife, Barb, Dan is survived by his sons, Carl D. Sr., Nicholas C., Daniel P. Jr., and Randall, his nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Daniel’s church, Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd, Temple, PA 19560. Honoring Dan’s final wishes, there are no services. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved