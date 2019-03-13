Daniel Glenn Perrotto Jr. passed away

Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital at the age of 51.

He was born in Reading on July 23, 1967, a son of Daniel G. Sr. and Fay (Donmoyer) Perrotto.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth

(Rodriguez) Perrotto, July 5, 2014, a daughter of Antonio and Eliasol Rodriguez of Easton. The couple married on March 23, 1987, and celebrated 27 years of marriage. They have two children, Amanda Elizabeth Perrotto and Daniel Glenn Perrotto III, both of Leesport. Daniel loved being with his family, especially his 2 grandchildren, Daniel G. Perrotto IV and Annabelle Elizabeth George.

He is also survived by his siblings: Lisa M. Columbo, of Reading; Frank M. Perrotto, of Arizona; Steve Wojcik, of Kenhorst; Danielle Santana, of Reading; Antoinette Bergen, of Fleetwood; several nieces and nephews; and his last child, his pit bull "Baby."

Daniel believed it didn't take blood to make you family – it took loyalty. He leaves behind many extended brothers.

Daniel worked as a millwright at various places on the East Coast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved to have a good time. His presence was if nothing else, unmistakable. There was never a question of if he was around – you'd hear him.

The family and friends of Daniel are requested to join in a gathering Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Tivoli Beneficial Assoc., 339 Blair Ave., Reading PA 19601.






