|
|
Daniel “Wasil” Charles Reed Daniel “Wasil” Charles Reed suffering ended on September 30, 2019 at Berks Heim. He is survived by his estranged wife, Paula de la Rosa, his two daughters, Catherine E. Humphreys, wife of John S. Humphreys, and Shannon N. Johnson, wife of Douglas Johnson, his three grandchildren, Ellie Sue Cornish, Hailey Ann Rupp and Cullen Sean Steeves Johnson. Four of his seven siblings, Rosalie Reed-Denardo, wife of Joseph Denardo, Bruce Reed and his wife Linda Luckey-Reed, Sally Reed-Lamm, wife of Scott Lamm and Valerie Reed and her partner Robert “Bubba” Betz, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews He was pre-deceased by his parents, Warren Daniel Reed and Catherine Lorraine (Barry) Reed, sisters Cheryl Zimmerman, Beverly Manbeck and his brother Frank Reed. Daniel was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, Opa, friend. He was a farmer, poet, comedian, animal lover, pyramid builder, world traveler, collector of arrowheads, amateur archeologist, music lover and ladies man. If you were his friend you were his family. A viewing will be held Saturday October 12th from 2 to 5 PM in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. 229 North 5th St., Reading. Interment is private. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019