Daniel A. Ruppert, Sr., 92, of Wyomissing, passed away on September 3, 2020 at the Mifflin Center. 71 years ago, on September 3, 1949, he married Clara (Slkorski), with whom he shared 68 years of marriage at her time of passing in November 2017. They were reunited in death on the same date they began their journey as husband and wife. Born on May 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mabel (Moyer) Ruppert in Reading, PA. Daniel retired after more than 30 years of employment at CarTech. He had many interests and hobbies; Bowling and Golfing, which he did at least twice a week. Daniel loved racing and enjoyed watching all racing, from the stock cars at the Reading Fairgrounds to NASCAR. One of his highlights was going to Daytona 500 with his son and daughter and later a few of the Duel Races. Years ago, Daniel always had a camera in his hands. Because of his love of photography everyone else has many memories to share with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Barbara Rider of Reading and his son, Daniel Ruppert, Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Andrea Devlin, wife of Brian, Theresa McCulley, wife of Nate, and Mike Ruppert, husband of Amanda; Five great grandchildren, Connor, Cole, Colin, Jayla, and Allie and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother David Ruppert and one sister, Mary Ruppert. A Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10:30 am - 11:30 am at Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. All guests must wear a face mask as well as maintain social distancing. A graveside service and burial will be held privately at the request of the family. Memorials in Daniel’s name may be made to a charity of your choice
