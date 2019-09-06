Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Seyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Seyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Seyler Obituary

Daniel P. Seyler, 74, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., in the Penn State, St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Seyler) Kissinger.

He was predeceased by a sister, Jean; and a brother, Joseph.

He is survived by his former wife, Anna Marie Seyler; a daughter, Carla A. Waligorski; and a granddaughter, Taylor R., wife of Jarrod Spangler.

He was predeceased by a son, John M. Seyler.

Dan spent fifty plus years as a watercraft marine

technician holding numerous certifications. He was last employed for Blue Marsh Outdoors, Bernville.

He was an avid fan of Phillies baseball. He enjoyed

NASCAR racing and loved his Ford Motors. In his spare time Dan spent many years racing his Mustang at Maple Grove Raceway.

Graveside services Saturday at 11:00 a.m., in Gethsemane Cemetery with Father E. Michael Camilli officiating.

Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now