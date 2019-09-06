|
Daniel P. Seyler, 74, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., in the Penn State, St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Seyler) Kissinger.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jean; and a brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his former wife, Anna Marie Seyler; a daughter, Carla A. Waligorski; and a granddaughter, Taylor R., wife of Jarrod Spangler.
He was predeceased by a son, John M. Seyler.
Dan spent fifty plus years as a watercraft marine
technician holding numerous certifications. He was last employed for Blue Marsh Outdoors, Bernville.
He was an avid fan of Phillies baseball. He enjoyed
NASCAR racing and loved his Ford Motors. In his spare time Dan spent many years racing his Mustang at Maple Grove Raceway.
Graveside services Saturday at 11:00 a.m., in Gethsemane Cemetery with Father E. Michael Camilli officiating.
Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019