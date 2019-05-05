Daniel P. Shupp, 68, of Ontelaunee

Township, peacefully passed away in the Reading Hospital on May 4, 2019, after a long, courageous battle.

He was the loving husband of Pilar

"Linda" (Peres) Shupp for nearly 19 years; they were married on May 5, 2000.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Paul D. and Agnes I. (Henrich) Shupp.

He attended Muhlenberg High School.

Daniel worked 45 years for Weis Markets, retiring as a manager in 2014.

He loved working on cars, riding his motorcycle and

vacationing on the beach, especially to Anna Marie Island, Fla. His best day was spent with his feet in the sand, the sun on his face and a beer in his hand. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends, cherished spending time with them and never missed a social event. A loving father and grandfather, he appreciated his more recent years as a grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Pamela J. (Timothy) Ciraulo, Ontelanuee Township, and James D. (Denise) Shupp, Leesport; and step-children, Lisa L. (Santiago) Morgan, Sinking Spring, and Michael J.

(Rachel) Heimes, Reading. There is one sister, Patricia M. Shupp, Laureldale; four grandchildren: George L. Ciraulo, Estella U. Ciraulo, Madison R. Shupp and Mason J. Shupp; and two step-grandchildren, Connor J. Cooke and Brianna L. Morgan. He is also survived by his cousin, Cooki Lord, and numerous other cousins.

A viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with services to begin at 11 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



