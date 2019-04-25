Daniel P. Sweigart, 91, of The Highlands

of Wyomissing, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was the loving husband of 71 years to Louise D. (Law) Sweigart. Born in

Lancaster, he was a twin son of the late

Harvey K. and Helen C. (Redcay) Sweigart.

Daniel was a Navy veteran and was proud to serve on the USS Missouri in World War II. He served his community through many organizations. He was a member and former treasurer of Adamstown Lions Club, Adamstown VFW, Ephrata American Legion, Adamstown YMCA and

Cocalico Booster Club. He volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans and co-coached the Legion Baseball team. Daniel was an avid golfer and won the Senior Club Championship four years in a row at Galen Hall. He

attended Immanuel Evangelical Congregational Church in Adamstown for many years. He loved the nextdoor

neighbor girls as his own granddaughters and loved being part of their lives.

In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by his

grandchildren, Brooke Denlinger and Alicia Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his twin brother, Pierce D.

Sweigart; and sister, Martha Agnus O'Nello.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown. Daniel's final resting place is in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Adamstown Fire Co., 30 S. Poplar St., Adamstown, PA 19501.

Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.



