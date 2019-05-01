Daniel B. Vespico, of Pottstown, Pa., entered into rest on March 3, 2019, after suffering from Parkinson's disease for over twelve years.

He was born on March 14, 1948, the son of the late Vincent C. Vespico and the late Mary (Vignone) Vespico. He was a 1966 graduate of the Reading Central Catholic High School.

During the 1970s-1980s, he was Berks County and

Montgomery County Golf Champion, and was golf champion for a number of years at various country clubs in the Berks area including Reading Country Club and Berkshire Country Club. He was employed as a dealer at MGM Grand Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., for approximately thirty-five years.

He is survived by a brother, Vincent C. Vespico Jr., husband of Beverly Vespico; and a sister, Christie (Vespico) Czarick, wife of Dr. Alex Czarick; and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements and a memorial

celebration were private.



