Daniel L. Wagner, 68, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Berks Heim. Born in Johnstown, PA on December 16, 1950. He was the son of the late Theodore R. and Verna Wagner and the birth son of the late Betty Ann Gulick. Surviving is his wife, Carol J. (Boyer) Wagner, who he was married to for the past 48 years. They had just renewed their vows on November 5, 2019 with Chaplain Kerry Hicks. Also surviving is a dog who was his best buddy, Bruno. In addition to, two half-sisters; Lynne Miller, wife of James, Pittsburgh and Leigh Ann Gulick, wife of Tony McDonald and companion of Barry Sloane, Harrisburg. A sister in law; Sue Weaver, wife of Edwin, Temple. A brother in law; Keith E. Boyer, Reading. Nieces; Stephanie Sgherza, wife of Joseph, Leesport, Casey McDonald, Montgomery County and Noelle (Miller) Bryner, Pittsburgh. Nephews; Tyler McDonald, husband of Sara, Norristown, Connor McDonald, Drexel University and Zackery Miller, Pittsburgh and a great nephew; Benjamin Sgherza. He was employed as a truck driver for Gotwals Bros. in the Express Way Division, Oley, PA for 20 years. Funeral services will be held at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Chaplain Kerry Hicks officiating. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 6-8, with a visitation one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Internment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, PA. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019