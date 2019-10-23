|
|
Danielle E. Czarnecki, 31, of Leesport, passed away Sunday. Danielle was born in Reading, on December 14, 1987, a daughter of Christi (Pullano) Czarnecki and the late Richard C. Czarnicki, Jr. She was employeed at Met Ed. In addition to her mother, Danielle is survived by a brother, Jacob R. Czarnecki; and a half-sister, Jessica Czarnecki. She is also survived by four uncles: Michael, Mark, Tony and Steve Pullano; and five aunts: Jeanette Fecho, Carmen McLean, Claire Peterson, Addriane MacDonough and Gina Madiera. A memorial gathering will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019