Dario Sepulveda, 87, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Hilda, on November 25th, 2020. He was born on October 25th, 1933 in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Nicolaza Sepulveda Vazquez. Dario was a dedicated and hard-working individual. This can be seen by following his career throughout the years. His journey began when he started working in the sugar cane fields of Puerto Rico. Dario’s diligent work ethic would lead to his promotion as a supervisor. After some time, he also took on a seasonal job of picking tomatoes in Reading, PA. When the tomato crop was harvested, he would travel back to Puerto Rico to oversee the sugar cane fields. Dario later made the permanent move to Reading where he worked alongside his brother picking mushrooms at the Ben-Mar Mushroom Farms. While doing so, he developed a strong interest in the mushroom business. This gave way to him co-founding the Green Grass Conveyor Service Company, which accounted for 80% of the mushroom industry in Reading. Once he left the mushroom business, Dario decided to pursue another one of his passions. He always enjoyed planting gardens, so he joined the landscaping business. He started working with Hopewell Nursery and Ringing Hill Landscape, where he managed operations related to growing, distributing, and installing trees for different establishments around the community. He would continue this work until his retirement in 2006. While working his various jobs, Dario became involved in self-help programs for Hispanics through the YMCA. He even took the initiative to utilize an area of the mushroom farm for a course where he trained them on how to drive. He also became one of the co-founders of the Puerto Rican Civic Society, where he continued to be an active member until his passing. In his spare time, Dario loved to sing covers of bolero songs and cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies. However, one of his biggest talents was being a Dominoes aficionado. Dario’s dedication to the game resulted in him winning several titles and trophies. Without a doubt, he was the Dominoes champion to beat. But above all, Dario was a loving and caring person. He truly was the embodiment of selflessness. Whenever someone needed a favor, he was there to offer a hand. Whether family or stranger, Dario would do his best to help in whatever way he could, and without expecting anything in return. May his kind soul rest in peace with our Heavenly Father. Dario was predeceased by his wife Hilda Ponce Acosta; two sisters: Erudina Sepulveda and Maria Sepulveda; and two brothers: Juanito Sepulveda and Eduardo Sepulveda. Dario is survived by his three children: Mayra Sepulveda, Heriberto (Patricia) Sepulveda, and Ruben (Wanda) Sepulveda; three grandchildren: Maritza Sepulveda, Varinia Sepulveda, and Luis Daniel Marcano; two sisters: Lucia Sepulveda and Aida Sepulveda; and three brothers: Monserrate Sepulveda, Dionisio Sepulveda, and Salvador Sepulveda Sr. Dario is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews who loved him very much and enjoyed challenging him to intense games of Dominoes. The viewing will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd. Temple, PA 19560. The mass will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, at 1:30pm at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 322 S 5th St. Reading, PA 19602. The burial will follow at 3:00pm at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd. Fleetwood, PA 19522. Donations can be made to the Puerto Rican Civic Society, 233 S 4th St. Reading, PA 19602, and/or the American Cancer Society
local chapter. All services will be live-streamed on Dario’s page via the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory website. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
