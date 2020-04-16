|
|
Darlene A. Boyer, 69, of Perry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Ray M. Boyer. They were married on November 13, 1982 and celebrated thirty-seven years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William "Bud" and Joyce (Luckenbill) Henry. She worked for Sealed Air Corporation. Darlene enjoyed dancing and Facebook. Her grandkids were her life. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Kevin L. Wagner, Minersville; Kenneth R. Wagner, and his wife Janet, Auburn; Kristopher M. Wagner, Perry Twp.; Kelly M., wife of Scott Senft, Hamburg; and Mathew R. Boyer, and his wife Kimberly, Hamburg; daughter-in-law: Nancy Boyer, Hamburg; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Darlene is also survived by three brothers: Harvey, Bruce and Michael Henry. A memorial service for Darlene will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020