Darlene A. Ferrell, 75, of West Lawn, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 am in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank Ferrell who passed away in 1993. Born in Berks County she was the daughter of the late Wilbur J. and Altheda (Connors) Williams. Mrs. Ferrell was a graduate of Mount Penn High School and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She worked in the office at GMAC in the Reading and Allentown offices. Mrs. Ferrell is survived by her son Matthew J. Ferrell of Exeter Township. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to s Project PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Mrs. Darlene A. Ferrell. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019