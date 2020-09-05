1/1
Darlene Rudloff
Darlene Elaine (Tobias) Rudloff, 71, of Alsace Township, died September 3, 2020 at Penn State Health – St. Joseph, Bern Township. She was the loving wife of Thomas Hamilton Rudloff, to whom she was married for almost 50 years. Born, June 30, 1949, in Reading, she was a daughter of Betty Irene (Stevenson) Tobias and the late Raymond George Tobias. Darlene was employed as a secretary for many years, last working for Yeager Supply. She loved chickens of all varieties, including live and ornamental. She was also an avid gardener. Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are her two sons: Chad H., husband of Tammie V. (Guinther) Rudloff of Picture Rocks, PA; and Josh T., husband of Corrine P. (Calcagno) Rudloff of Alsace Township. There are also three grandchildren: Alayna C. Rudloff, Alyssa V. Rudloff, and Hunter R. Rudloff. Also surviving is her brother, Harry, husband of Gloria Tobias of Muhlenberg Township. Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

