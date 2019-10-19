Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Darlene S. (Miller) Dondore

Darlene S. (Miller) Dondore Obituary
Darlene S. Dondore, 71, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, October 18, at her residence. Born in Reading, on March 30, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Theodora (Schappell) and Lester Miller. The wife of Thomaas N. Dondore, who survives her, she worked as a cashier banking at Meridian Bank, for 25+ years. Service time me announced at a later date . Burial will be in St. John’s Gernant’s Church Cemetery Leesport, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
