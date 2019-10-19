|
|
Darlene S. Dondore, 71, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, October 18, at her residence. Born in Reading, on March 30, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Theodora (Schappell) and Lester Miller. The wife of Thomaas N. Dondore, who survives her, she worked as a cashier banking at Meridian Bank, for 25+ years. Service time me announced at a later date . Burial will be in St. John’s Gernant’s Church Cemetery Leesport, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019