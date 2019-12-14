|
Darlie Yvonne (Fancher) Ulrich, 90 of Gibraltar, PA, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the home of her loving daughter, Patty Barker and her son-in-law, Joe Barker, where she resided for 15 years. Born in Sun, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ibra S. Fancher, Sr. and the late Hazel R. (Shunk) Fancher. She was the widow of Lloyd G. Ulrich Sr. Darlie attended Birdsboro High School. She found her enjoyment in life was as a stay at home mom, spending time with family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed feeding her birds, bird watching and gardening. She had an interest in local history and was involved with the Robeson Twp. Historical Society. Darlie was also involved with the Birdsboro Bicentennial. She was a beacon for the love of life through clean living. She was a member of High Point Baptist Chapel. Surviving Darlie is, one daughter: Patricia A., wife of Joseph A. Barker of Gibraltar, PA; one son: Lloyd G. Ulrich Jr of N.C.; nine grandchildren, one step-grandchild, eighteen great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Dennis L. Ulrich, brother Ibra S. Fancher Jr., and sister: Lenora Ludwig Hill. A Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to No Nonsense Neutering, 1500 Frush Valley Rd. Reading, PA 19605, http://www.nnnlv.org/donations/ Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
