Darrell Lee Wentzel entered eternal life at age 62, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence in Reading.

Darrell was born to the late Clarence and Lillian (Hafer) Wentzel, July 11, 1957, in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1975 graduate of Exeter High School and was employed by Carpenter Technology for 30 years.

Darrell was a music buff and enjoyed listening to various artists, but especially '80s music . In addition, he also enjoyed going out to dinner and reading articles on various topics to improve his general knowledge. He also enjoyed water skiing in his younger days.

Darrell's spirit is carried on by daughter, Kelly Wentzel, of Reading; sister, Doreen (Wentzel) Hoyer and her husband, Dennis; and nieces, Kristin Reeser and Jamie Freiburghouse, all of North Carolina.

Funeral services for Darrell will be private and at his family's discretion. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to serve Darrell and his family at this difficult time.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Wentzel family.



