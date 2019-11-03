|
Darryl Robert Arrowood, 57, of Robeson Township, died October 29, 2019, at Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Beth A. (Moberg) Arrowood. Born, June 6, 1962, in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., he was a son of the late Daniel R. and Carol L. (Seaman) Arrowood. Darryl was a 1980 graduate of Manistique High School. He was employed by Encompass Elements as VP of Operations, New Castle, Del., for the last 15 years. In his youth, he was a proud employee of the U.S. Forest Service where he participated in the rehabilitation of the Hiawatha National Forest. After leaving the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he met his wife, Beth, in Virginia, Minn., in 1981. They relocated to Pennsylvania where they were married for 35 years. He dedicated himself, and the last 30 years of his life, to being the perfect role model for his two sons, Jason and Tyler. Darryl was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with his family hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He will be dearly missed and remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two sons, Jason D. Arrowood, of Reading, Pa.; Tyler R. (Cayley) Arrowood, of Shillington, Pa. In addition, he is survived by his four siblings: Daniel (Kim) Arrowood, of Pottstown, Pa.; Darla, wife of Kevin Rochefort, of Rapid River, Mich.; Pat DiPiazza of Gulliver, Mich.; and Michael (Jodi) Arrowood, of Rapid River, Mich. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019