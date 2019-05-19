Darryl G. Grumling, 51, of Robeson

Township, Berks County, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in his

residence.

Born in Lebanon, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard P. and Marie L. (Hartman) Grumling.

Darryl worked in sports journalism for the Reading Eagle and Pottstown Mercury for many years. In recent years, he was a caddy for Stonewall Links in Elverson, Pa. Darryl

enjoyed all sports and was an advocate for promoting local high school sports.

He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church in

Plowville, Pa.

Surviving Darryl is his brother, Scott R. Grumling, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and he is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Robeson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Darryl Grumling,

contributions may be mailed to The McGlinn Cancer

Institute, ATTN: Steve. 420 S. 5th St., West Reading, PA 19611, and donations should be made out to Reading Health System Foundation.

www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



