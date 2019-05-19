Darryl Grumling

Guest Book
  • "My sympathy goes out to the family during your time of..."
  • "I'll miss our weekly phone calls and discussion. RIP Darryl"
    - Dave Parslar
  • "RIP Darryl. You will be missed, deeply."
    - Al Walentis
  • "Read about Darryl passing with sadness. What a very nice ,..."
    - Pete Sovia
  • "Saddened to learn about Darryl's passing. I worked with him..."
    - Tony Phyrillas
Service Information
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA
19508
(610)-582-2292
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robeson Lutheran Church
3520 Plow Rd.
Mohnton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Robeson Lutheran Church
3520 Plow Rd.
Mohnton, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Darryl G. Grumling, 51, of Robeson

Township, Berks County, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in his

residence.

Born in Lebanon, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard P. and Marie L. (Hartman) Grumling.

Darryl worked in sports journalism for the Reading Eagle and Pottstown Mercury for many years. In recent years, he was a caddy for Stonewall Links in Elverson, Pa. Darryl

enjoyed all sports and was an advocate for promoting local high school sports.

He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church in

Plowville, Pa.

Surviving Darryl is his brother, Scott R. Grumling, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and he is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Robeson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Darryl Grumling,

contributions may be mailed to The McGlinn Cancer

Institute, ATTN: Steve. 420 S. 5th St., West Reading, PA 19611, and donations should be made out to Reading Health System Foundation.

www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.