Dr. Darwin L. "Bren" Brendlinger, 84, of Warminster, passed away May 20, 2019, at the Doylestown Hospital.

He was the husband of Shirley M. (Becker) Brendlinger, and they were married for 29 years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Jean Marie (Bulles) Brendlinger.

Born November 29, 1934, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late James and Mary (Taliho) Brendlinger.

He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Franklin & Marshall College and Temple Dental School with DDS.

Bren was a member of Grace Alsace church.

Colonel Brendlinger DDS served nearly 30 years in the USAF Dental Corps as a dentist/specialist in prosthodontics and as a commander. He retired with

highest honors from the Air Force, receiving the Legion of Merit for superior service.

Bren was not only an outstanding Air Force Officer and dentist, but also was a dedicated and passionate family man, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and

great-grandfather. Always quick with a corny joke; he had an unbelievable sense of humor and brightened the world around him. His hobbies included racquetball, gardening, reading, golf, boating, traveling, home renovation, football and camping. He loved hosting clam bakes and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; his three children: Amy, wife of Peter Boyer, Lori, wife of Steven Siggins, and Eric Brendlinger, husband of Christi, and their families. This includes his biological eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as Shirley's children: Cheryl, wife of Gary Fassak, Denise, wife of Ron Drozd, Lisa, wife of Brian Staub, and Brian, husband of Heather Brossman; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 237 Court Street, Reading PA 19601.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



