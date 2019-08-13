|
|
Daryal Eugene McGinnis, 63, of
Mohnton, passed away August 11, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Coatesville, he was a son of the late George and Minerva (Lantz) McGinnis. Daryal enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving father and Pop who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Daryal is survived by two daughters, Alisha R. (Michael) Bohn, Mohnton, and Amy N. (Joshua) Mast, Lancaster; one brother; six sisters; and four grandchildren: Joey, Nate, Nick and Atlas.
He was predeceased by two brothers.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019