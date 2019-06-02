Daryl Clarence Benner, 71, of Reading, passed away peacefully in his home on

Monday, May 27, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Lorraine "Lori" (Althouse) Benner. The couple

married July 1, 2000. Born in McAlisterville, Pa., he was a son of the late Clarence and Anna Jane (Brown) Benner. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Douglassville.

Daryl was a U.S. Army veteran and served from 1968 to 1974, earning the National

Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was a graduate of RETS Electronic School and went on to employment with International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) as a manager. Daryl

enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved to be with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Lori, Daryl is survived by a son, Bryan Preston Benner and his wife, Jenifer, of Chester Springs; a daughter, Amy Marie (Benner) Christman and her husband, Christopher, of Boyertown; a stepson, Erik David Benson, of Truckee, Calif.; and a stepdaughter, Christa-Rae Benson Schwartz and her husband, Matthew, of New Orleans, La.; seven grandchildren: Brady Robert Benner, Ella Jane Benner, Jack Burton Christman, Jenna Marie Christman, Jadyn Avery Schwartz, Zoe Jayne Schwartz and Tali Lorraine Schwartz; a sister, Joy Annette (Benner) Forry and her husband, Roger, of McAlisteville; and several friends that are more like family.

A Celebration of Daryl's Life will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606 with Rev. Steven

Simpson as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to gather and reflect before services in the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 10:00 a.m. Military honors will be

accorded at the funeral home following the service.

In lieu of flowers, it was Daryl's wish that support and donations be made for Anthony Myers at www.team17strong.org

Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.AumansInc.com.



