Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Daryl H. Levan, 53, of Maxatawny Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Joyce E. (Hummel) Levan, Maxatawny Twp.; and the late Home C. Levan. Daryl was a 1984 graduate of Kutztown High School. He worked for Wal-Mart, Wyomissing; and PennDOT - Driver's License Center, Shillington. Daryl was a member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville. He was a member of Helping Wheels Club. Daryl enjoyed hunting, country music, going to casinos, car shows, NASCAR, and going to races at Action Track in Kutztown. He loved his grand-puppies and especially enjoyed going to his nieces and nephews activities. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings: Barry L. Levan, husband of Robin, Greenwich Twp.; Barbara J. (Levan), wife of Scott Snyder, Greenwich Twp.; Debra E. (Levan), wife of Michael Turner, Ruscombmanor Twp.; and Michael D. Levan, companion of Kris Krause, Upper Macungie Twp.; and nieces and nephews: Olivia Deysher, Aaron Snyder, Kellsey Turner, Kirkland Turner, Kyren Turner, Tyler Krause and Brandon Krause. Daryl was predeceased by a nephew: Zachary Snyder. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church, P.O. Box 221, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
