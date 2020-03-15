|
Daryl H. Levan, 53, of Maxatawny Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Joyce E. (Hummel) Levan, Maxatawny Twp.; and the late Home C. Levan. Daryl was a 1984 graduate of Kutztown High School. He worked for Wal-Mart, Wyomissing; and PennDOT - Driver's License Center, Shillington. Daryl was a member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville. He was a member of Helping Wheels Club. Daryl enjoyed hunting, country music, going to casinos, car shows, NASCAR, and going to races at Action Track in Kutztown. He loved his grand-puppies and especially enjoyed going to his nieces and nephews activities. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings: Barry L. Levan, husband of Robin, Greenwich Twp.; Barbara J. (Levan), wife of Scott Snyder, Greenwich Twp.; Debra E. (Levan), wife of Michael Turner, Ruscombmanor Twp.; and Michael D. Levan, companion of Kris Krause, Upper Macungie Twp.; and nieces and nephews: Olivia Deysher, Aaron Snyder, Kellsey Turner, Kirkland Turner, Kyren Turner, Tyler Krause and Brandon Krause. Daryl was predeceased by a nephew: Zachary Snyder. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church, P.O. Box 221, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.t
