Daryll H. Bensing, 78, of Spring Township, passed away early Saturday, December 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Geraldine R. (Witman), with whom he shared 57 wonderful years. Born in Asheboro, N.C., he was a son of the late Alvin and Emily (Hill) Bensing. Daryll worked at Hofman Industries Inc, from 1972 until his “retirement” in 1999, when he and Geraldine moved to Las Vegas. They returned to Berks County to be closer to their family. Daryll was an avid golfer and member of the Galen Hall Golf Club, of Wernersville. In 1993 he won first place in the annual Reading Hospital Golf Tournament. Among his accomplishments include three hole-in-ones. Until his health declined, he enjoyed working part time at the Pagoda Golf Club as a ball-collector. Daryll is survived by his children, Thomas D. Bensing, of Reading; and Suzanne H. Bensing, of Frederick, Md. He is also survived by his niece, Betty Swavely, of Pottstown. He was predeceased by his brother, Neil A. Bensing. Funeral services for Daryll will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daryll’s memory should be made to the ASPCA: https://www.aspca.org/. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
