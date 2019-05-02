Dave Haldeman, 91, of Douglassville, passed away on Tuesday, April 30 at Manatawny Manor.

Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Allan L. and Mary K. (Kupp) Haldeman.

Dave was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He worked at Stanley G. Flagg Company for more then 25 years. Before that, he helped his father on the family farm in Bechtelsville.

Dave was an excellent mechanic who loved cars and drove stock cars at Sanatoga Speed Way. He also taught himself how to play the organ.

Surviving is his sister, Patricia Hart; along with several cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law,

Larry H. Hart.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's name to the .

