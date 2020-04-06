|
Dave Scholl of Naples, Fla., born August 9, 1957, passed away March 21, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital. He was 62 years old, enjoyed playing tennis and worked as a Tennis Pro. His patience, gentleness and generosity will be greatly missed by everyone. Dave is survived by his father, William D. Scholl; and mother, Evelyn Scholl; a brother, Bill Scholl, and spouse, Lori Scholl; his sister, Donna Artwohl, and spouse, Todd Artwohl. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Naples, Fla., and Pa. due to the current pandemic crisis. To be notified please call or text Bill at 610-698-3075.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020