Dave Scholl


1957 - 2020
Dave Scholl Obituary
Dave Scholl of Naples, Fla., born August 9, 1957, passed away March 21, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital. He was 62 years old, enjoyed playing tennis and worked as a Tennis Pro. His patience, gentleness and generosity will be greatly missed by everyone. Dave is survived by his father, William D. Scholl; and mother, Evelyn Scholl; a brother, Bill Scholl, and spouse, Lori Scholl; his sister, Donna Artwohl, and spouse, Todd Artwohl. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Naples, Fla., and Pa. due to the current pandemic crisis. To be notified please call or text Bill at 610-698-3075.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
