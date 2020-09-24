David A. Fisher David A. Fisher, 65, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 23, 2020. Born in Reading, Dave was the son of Helen B. Fisher and the late Donald G. Fisher. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Karen; son Jared; brother, Ron, husband of Karen S. Fisher; nephew, Ryan; and cousins, Stewart and Robert Keiser. Dave was quick with a joke and always aimed to make everyone laugh. He took great pride in being a coach for his son’s youth sports teams and never missed a game throughout his son’s high school and college athletics. David was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Dave worked as a draftsman for over 45 years, retiring from Universal Concrete in 2019. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Wyomissing. Dave was also a lifetime member of the Freemasons, Lodge #62. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020, from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Services and Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
