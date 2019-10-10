Home

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
David A. Glaser Sr.

David A. Glaser Sr. Obituary
David A. Glaser Sr. David A. Glaser Sr., 79, of Reading, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Ginger A. (Casantini) Glaser. Born in Reading, David was the son of the late Frederick Glaser and Eleanor (Klein) Glaser. Mr. Glaser worked as the Head of Quality at Reading Body Works for 39 years until he retired in 1995. In addition to his wife Ginger, David is survived by his sons, David A. Glaser Jr., husband of Kathy, of Reading, Robert C. Glaser, husband of Lisa, of Reading; his daughter, Sandra (Glaser) Reedy, wife of Michael, of Sinking Spring; siblings: James Glaser, Frederick Glaser Jr., Rose Glaser and Evelyn (Glaser) Orrs; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers: Robert Glaser, Michael Glaser and sisters, Maryann (Glaser) Kerns, Loretta (Glaser) Kaczor, Jane (Glaser) Jacobson, and Patricia Glaser. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9 th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
