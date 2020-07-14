1/
David A. Sands
David A. Sands David A. Sands, 82, husband of Gloria A. (Spohn) Sands, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Bechtelsville, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel Sands Sr. and Mae (Conrad) Sands. David belonged to the Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company. He enjoyed fishing and antiques. He and his wife Gloria sold antiques at flea market stands for many years. Surviving along with his wife Gloria, are his children Sherie Lehet, wife of Robert, and Brian Sands, husband of Lisa; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Daniel Sands Jr. Services will be held privately by the family at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or the Arthritis Foundation-Va Chapter, 1506 Willow Lawn Dr UNIT 207, Richmond, VA 23230 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
