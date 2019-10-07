|
David S. Aguiar David Scott Aguiar, 63, of Williston, Florida passed away in his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday September 9th 2019. David was the husband of Suzanne (Cook) Aguiar, they celebrated 16 1/2 years of marriage. Born in Robeson Township, PA. He was the son of the late Manuel and Hildegarde (Schulz) Aguiar. David was employed at Stanley G. Flagg in Pottstown for many years. David was a meticulous person in everything he did, loved horseback riding, and family and friends. David enjoyed the last 16 years living his dream in the Florida sunshine. David will be dearly missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Surviving in addition to his wife Suzanne, are his two daughters Angela Romig, Barto, Saundra Caldwell, Gibraltar. Grandchildren: Erika, Laura, Ryan, Braydon, Ian, Ciara and Julie. Great grandchildren Jase, Bailey, Bentley and Cameron. Siblings: Virginia wife of Paul Mohr, Seyfert, Catherine wife of Al Beadencup, Exeter, John, husband of Bonnie, Florida, Stephen, husband of Yvonne, Seyfert, James, Maryland, George, Seyfert, Joseph, Oley. David had a lot of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers Anthony and Manuel Aguiar. Condolences for the family can be left at legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 57 St. John’s Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019