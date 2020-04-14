|
David Barry Rothenberger, 68, died April 11, 2020 in his Ruscombmanor Township residence. He was the husband of Rosanne G. (Spannuth) Rothenberger, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. Born April 1, 1952 in West Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Francis W. and Elizabeth L. (Phillips) Rothenberger. David was a 1970 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and he attended Moravian College where he played football wearing number 66. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years and was honorably discharged. Working in the steel industry for 31 years, he retired from Carpenter Technology, Reading as a Morgan Mill finisher in 2008. David was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Blandon and served as an Elder at both Faith Bible Fellowship and Trinity Bible Fellowship for many years. In past years, David enjoyed coaching, watching, and cheering on his grandson (who wears David’s number 66) in football for Fleetwood. David was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Ohio State Buckeyes and Boston Red Socks fan. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three sons: Bradley D., husband of Amy Jo (McElwee) Miller of Clayton, NC; Brent P., husband of Amber L. (Miller) Miller of Exeter Township; and Brian C., husband of Caitlin T. (Kravatz) Miller of Maidencreek Township. There are also six grandchildren surviving: Michael, Benjamin, Irie, Jacob, Lily and Olivia Miller. He is also survived by two nieces Nadine Hohl, wife or Terry Hohl and Kelly Byler, wife of Jeff Byler. David was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy L. (Rothenberger) Ketterer who died in 2018. Due to the Covid-19 virus, memorial services for David will be announced at a later date. Burial will be held privately in Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, 220 Main Street, Blandon, PA 19510. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
