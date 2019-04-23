David J. Barr, 41, of Reading, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 18th, 2019.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., he was the son of the late John E. Barr and Mary Ann (Blanski) Barr, of Lower Alsace.

David graduated from Antietam High School in 1996 and graduated from Moravian College, Summa Cum Laude in 2000 with a degree in psychology.

He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.-Exeter Township. David worked as a bartender at Canal St. for many years and later worked at Bill's Khakis in shipping and receiving. He enjoyed photography but most of all loved spending time with his nephews and niece.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by one sister, Jennifer L., wife of James T. Campbell; two nephews, Tyler and Landon; one niece, Ashleigh.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with services beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Reading Mental Health Alliance, 1234 Penn Ave., Reading, PA 19610.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



